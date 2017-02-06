Members of the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce were the special guests at Nassau County Museum of Art’s Corporate Networking evening, hosted by the Corporate Membership committee, business supporters of the museum who sponsor fundraising events for the museum and meet regularly for a wonderful evening of networking. At its most recent evening event, the group was treated to an exclusive tour of the three current photography exhibitions led by Director of Education Laura Lynch. She offered insights into the work and career of Ansel Adams.
The exhibition of Adams’ photographs, from the collection of the Kalamazoo Institute of the Arts, Kalamazoo, MI, suggests how his intuitive and emotional response to the landscape resulted in powerful and enduring photographs.
Port Chamber’s Night At The Museum
Members of the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce were the special guests at Nassau County Museum of Art’s Corporate Networking evening, hosted by the Corporate Membership committee, business supporters of the museum who sponsor fundraising events for the museum and meet regularly for a wonderful evening of networking. At its most recent evening event, the group was treated to an exclusive tour of the three current photography exhibitions led by Director of Education Laura Lynch. She offered insights into the work and career of Ansel Adams.