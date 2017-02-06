Port Chamber’s Night At The Museum

By Elizabeth Johnson -
0
35

Members of the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce were the special guests at Nassau County Museum of Art’s Corporate Networking evening, hosted by the Corporate Membership committee, business supporters of the museum who sponsor fundraising events for the museum and meet regularly for a wonderful evening of networking. museumchamber_012517aAt its most recent evening event, the group was treated to an exclusive tour of the three current photography exhibitions led by Director of Education Laura Lynch. She offered insights into the work and career of Ansel Adams.
The exhibition of Adams’ photographs, from the collection of the Kalamazoo Institute of the Arts, Kalamazoo, MI, suggests how his intuitive and emotional response to the landscape resulted in powerful and enduring photographs.

SHARE
Previous articleChloe Margulis: Author, Model And Future Lawyer
Next articleMuslim Travel Ban Up In The Air
Elizabeth Johnson
Elizabeth Johnson is editor of Manhasset Press and Port Washington News, special features including the Business Quarterly column, Manhasset Magazine, Pride In Port, Port Washington News, Port Gift Guide and other special sections. Growing up in nearby Garden City and attending New York University, she is well-versed in the locale and knowledgeable about the beat she covers. Her community involvement is extensive and includes the Manhasset SCA, Kiwanis International, Manhasset Chamber of Commerce, St. Mary’s Church, and various civic and local charitable organizations. Curious by nature, her travels, community service, love of the arts as well as local sports give her the inside view to unique content. During her time at Anton, she has received several awards from the New York Press Association and the Press Club of LI, including the coveted "Best Community newspaper" several years in a row.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply