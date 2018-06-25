Port Camps With Style

Stacey Saltzman is the founder of My Style Camp LLC, a program for children that encourages them to find their inner creativity and talent via learning about all aspects of design including but not limited to fashion and costume design. It is a year-round program held in the heart of Port Washington, but open to all throughout the North Shore and east coast of Long Island.

My Style Camp can be found at local day camps such as Shibley, North Shore Day Camp and Hampton Country Day Camp to name a few. The program specializes in design, drawing, sewing classes and trendy fashion do-it-yourself birthday parties. They are also working with the Girl Scouts of Nassau County so locals can earn a badge or patch with them too.

Saltzman’s studio is in her own garage which has been transformed into a fun and creative learning environment. There are eight sewing stations, mood boards and each student gets their own individual drawer to keep their fabrics in. Classes are kept small so that each designer gets special attention. Future fashion trends are incorporated into the curriculum.

Saltzman herself has been a designer for many years, working with Jessica Simpson Kids and Tommy Hilfiger Girls. As a costume designer for the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre and Mikhail Baryshnikov’s White Oak Dance Company, she has toured the US and Asia. A graduate of the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University she also continued studies at The Fashion Institute of Technology. Other credits include being a costume designer for Broadway shows. Saltzman continues to freelance as a designer for pop stars and professional dancers.

After years of creative work and wanting to raise her two young children, Saltzman decided to bring her talents to Port Washington and to offer the opportunity for children, tweens and college-bound students to express themselves through fashion design. Rayna Hovanec, a graduate of The Fashion Institute of Technology, assists Saltzman with sewing and pattern making for the various age groups.

Saltzman will also be be holding one-week camps at her home studio throughout the summer. Locals do not need to travel far to get in touch with their creative side or begin their fashion career. Private lessons with Saltzman are also available over the summer and during the year.

Saltzman’s goal at My Style Camp is to encourage children to come up with their own new ideas and give them the ability to show their sense of style. Her many students treasure this experience not only as a means to a possible career in fashion or costume design, but as a learning experience which can be applied in other areas as well. For more information about My Style Camp, visit www.MyStyleCamp.com or contact stacey@MyStyleCamp.com.

Sydney Rosenthal is a senior at Schreiber High School.