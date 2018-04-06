Port Boulevard To Be Repaved

The New York State Department of Transportation will repave Port Washington Boulevard (NYS Route 101), a project scheduled to commence in the fall of 2018. The repaving, which was requested by Assemblyman Anthony D’Urso, will be approximately 3.9 miles from Northern Boulevard ending at Harbor Road, which is the gate entrance to the Village Club of Sands Point.

“Many of my constituents have contacted my office about repaving Port Washington Boulevard and I am glad the NYS DOT has listened to our request,” said D’Urso. “The repaving will make it more pleasant and safer for businesses and residents to drive here, for people who shop along the boulevard, come to visit family and friends and for those considering moving into this area.”

NYS Department of Transportation will mill-off the existing asphalt and replace it with Superpave Hot Mix Asphalt. This is new type of mix that factors in for traffic loading and environmental conditions. It is well-established and used by the Federal Highway Administration.