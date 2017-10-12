Pop-Up To Permanent Date Night Out

Most 22-year-olds worry about finding a job, but Jen Templeton has already transformed her pop-up shop Date Night Outfit into a full-time business, providing unique pieces to Port Washington residents from her small storefront on Port Washington Boulevard.

Date Night Outfit opened as a pop-up in April after one of Templeton’s Port customers recommended the location, and the women’s fashion boutique is now here to stay thanks to the support from the community and Templeton’s personalized approach to owning a small business.

“I stayed home from school and started working at different clothing stores and by working at the different stores, I gained really great experience,” said Templeton, explaining how she opened her pop-up. “When I was 17, I was managing one store and then all of their Long Island locations and ultimately I left there, worked at another amazing company, got a lot of great experience and then I wanted to do it on my own. I think that a lot of people think it’s so great that I’m 22 and own my own store and to me, it doesn’t feel like anything crazy because I was used to doing so much for other people for their store that this isn’t that much of a change.”

As the store transitions from a pop-up to a permanent store, Templeton will expand her showroom into the back, adding more space for more of her unique pieces. Templeton, a Melville resident, will be adding a jewelry counter and a gift section for the holidays. Date Night Outfit currently offers something for everyone, from young girls to mothers and grandmothers, with their array of pieces including activewear, basics, T-shirts, jeans, dressy tops and dresses.

“When you go out with your friends or you’re going on an actual date, before you go out, you’re getting ready and sometimes it’s more fun than the actual going out,” said Templeton. “I think you always try to look your best and feel your best before going out. I think that’s something that every girl should feel whether she is going to school or going on a date. I will style someone head to toe. Whatever they’re looking for, whether it is something for an event or holiday, or they just want to look cute going to the gym in their workout clothes, whatever it is.”

What sets Date Night Outfit apart from department stores is the personalized experience Templeton is able to give her customers. The girl boss explained that sometimes mothers will text her to pick out clothes for their daughter who is away at school and Templeton knows the girl’s style, her size and even her social calendar.

“I pride myself, and that’s going to be the core of my business when I employ one or a thousand people, that as soon as a customer walks through the door, you have to make them feel special,” said Templeton. “If they’re taking the time to shop, you want it to be an enjoyable experience and for them to find something that they love. If someone is stepping out of their comfort zone and trying on an edgier piece than they normally would, you want them to feel good about it. I had a girl come in who was being bullied and her friends weren’t being very nice to her and she left with great outfits that she loved and the biggest smile on her face and that’s why I love this. It makes me so happy.”

Templeton also hopes to set herself apart by putting on events to get involved in the community. Her first event will be a trunk show in cooperation with the Parent Resource Center on Oct. 19. Templeton wants to support other girl bosses like herself by asking local town moms who make jewelry or other accessories to come down to the store to participate in the show. She will also put a board up in the store where women can put their business cards on so residents know where to go if they need something and want to support local moms and small businesses.

Date Night Outfit is located at 475 Port Washington Blvd., Port Washington, and is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The store is closed on Monday. For more information, call 516-621-1975 or visit the Facebook pages, DNO-Date Night Outfit or Jen-Shopdno PortWashington, or the Instagram page @shopdno.