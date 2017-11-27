Police Charge Local Business Owner With Criminal Sale Of Controlled Substance

Port Washington Police Detectives conducted an extensive investigation after receiving information that drugs were being sold from a business on Main Street near Port Washington Blvd. On Nov. 22, a search warrant was executed at Tony’s Grab ‘N Go, located at 26 Main St., Port Washington. Detectives recovered concentrated cannabis.

Sunil Kumar Sodhi of Glen Cove was arrested and charged with the following:

Three Counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance within 1000 feet of a school (B-Felony)

Three Counts Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 4th degree (C-Felony)

Four Counts Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 7th degree (A Misdemeanor)

Nassau County Fire Marshals and the Town of North Hempstead Building Inspector assisted during the execution of the search warrant.