Police Blotter

Nov. 28

A Port Washington man was placed under arrest at 48 Mackay Drive for family problems at 2:10 p.m.

Nov. 29

After being involved in an auto accident on Main Street, a Port Washington man was placed under arrest for an open bench warrant at 7:20 a.m.

Complainant reports her pocketbook was stolen from her motor vehicle after her car window was broken on Harbor Road at 10:47 a.m.

Dec. 1

A Port Washington man was placed under arrest for possession of marijuana on Main Street at 3:39 p.m.

Three Port Washington residents were placed under arrest for robbery and assault on Charles Avenue at 5:03 p.m.

Three Port Washington residents were placed under arrest for robbery and assault at 1440 Port Washington Blvd. at 10:50 p.m.