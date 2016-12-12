The letter in the Port News (Nov. 29) praising the Planned Parenthood organization failed to present the complete picture. Yes, this organization does do some good work in areas such as breast cancer. But Planned Parenthood is also the nation’s number one killer of unborn babies. Scientifically, there is no dispute over the fact that every human life begins at conception and that every one of us has spent most of our first year of life in our mother’s womb. Planned Parenthood performs over 300,000 abortions per year in our country alone. Put simply, it is terminating the lives of 300,000 unborn babies every year. Yes, there are difficulties with pregnancy and with the raising of children. Rather than destroy a human life, we should provide the necessary resources to help a mother during these difficult times and encourage adoption if the biological mother cannot handle raising a child. Planned Parenthood’s inclusion of abortion in the services it provides completely negates its good services.

-lona Carroll, Eileen Hallek, Cece Renga and Bette Russo