Pippin This Weekend At Weber Middle School

By Elizabeth Johnson -
“Join us… leave your fields to flower

Join us… leave your cheese to sour

Join us… come and waste an hour or two…”

Join the Weber Middle School Drama Club as they present their winter musical production: Pippin! A traveling play troupe tells the story of Prince Pippin (8th grader Ian Miller), son of Charlemagne (8th grader Christopher Nielsen), who is trying to find the secret to true happiness and fulfillment; his own “corner of the sky.” As encouraged by the Leading Player (8th grader Ryan Joslyn), Pippin gets himself involved in a series of events and experiences, including: war, political power, and lust, only to discover that happiness lies in the rather ordinary moments of everyday life.  Pippin features many memorable and popular songs, composed by Stephen Schwartz  (Wicked, Godspell) such as: “Magic to Do,” “Corner of the Sky,” and “No Time At All.”

Weber Middle School’s production of Pippin is directed by Weber English teacher Mrs. Stacey Portmore-Davies, musically directed by Weber music teacher Mrs. Allison Friedman, and choreographed by South Salem 4th grade teacher Mrs. Stacey Medford. The show features over 120 talented students in the cast, pit orchestra, and crew! Performances will be held on Friday, March 24th at 7:30pm, Saturday, March 25th at 7:30, and Sunday, March 26th at 3:00pm in the Weber Middle School auditorium. Tickets are $5 for general admission, $3 for students (K-12) and senior citizens (65+), and children five and under are free!

 

