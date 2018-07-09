Piano Students Play All The Right Keys

Enthusiastic and talented Port Washington piano students of the multi-media studio of Ruth Pleines were featured at the studio’s annual recital. The appreciative audience of family and friends enjoyed the pianists choice of solos and duets, representing the various musical eras including baroque, classical, romantic and contemporary such as popular and jazz.

Elina Sommer warmly welcomed the guests. Each student introduced themselves and the chosen pieces from their repertoire before performing. The students included Phoebe Christake, Frank Di Caro, Rose Di Caro, Terra Inoue, Agathi Katechis, Myles Metrano, Luca Mayeri, Oliver Mayeri , Devyn Sivin, Abigail Smith, Carly Sommer, Dylan Sommer, Elina Sommer, Connor Worms and Violet Worms.

Katechis and Metrano were awarded certificates for successfully completing their first year of piano/music study. Diplomas were presented to those receiving honors in performance in the 2018 National Guild Auditions, having fulfilled the requirements of their level and admitting the students to the National Fraternity of Student Musicians, American College of Musicians.

District winners with a three or four piece memorized program were Frank Di Caro, Rose Di Caro, Smith and Sivin. State winners, who performed a seven piece memorized program were Dylan Sommer and Elina Sommer. National winners with a 10 piece memorized program were Christake, Luca Mayeri, Oliver Mayeri, Carly Sommer, Connor Worms and Violet Worms.

Special commendation and a composer pin were presented to Christake for eight consecutive years of a 10 piece national memorized program, which included ear training, sight reading and transposition of a piece into two keys.

Pleines expressed her gratitude to the students and parents for their commitment

to piano and music education.