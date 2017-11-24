Piano For Patients Brings Music To The Sick

When Emma Klein and her friends would make music together, she realized that instead of keeping the music to themselves, they could use it to help others. Klein and her friends began the Piano for Patients Port Washington Chapter, which started as a couple of close friends making music, but has since grown into a diverse group of students of all ages who share a common passion of combining the values of music and community service.

Piano for Patients performs once a month with a variety of instruments, and songs from different genres and decades, in order to benefit the community, specifically the Sands Point Center for Health and Rehabilitation. The group feels that music has the power to bring them together as musicians as well as brighten the day of anyone who hears them.

“Piano for Patients is an extremely rewarding experience for both the performers and the audience,” said Klein. “As for my personal life, I have been singing and performing since I was two years old. As I grew up, I realized that music can truly impact the lives of others. I genuinely enjoy helping others, so I decided that the best way to help was through my passion for music. As a leader, it is difficult to organize each performance because bringing the entire group together is not an easy task. Despite the difficulty of choosing songs and practicing, all of the hard work is worth the success of each performance. My greatest hope is that Piano for Patients will continue to grow and bring happiness to as many people as possible. In the future, I hope we can acquire more volunteers that are eager to help the community.”

If interested in joining the group or joining in for a performance, contact Klein at klein.emma2001@gmail.com.