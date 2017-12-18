Phyllis Sadick Manko, a longtime resident Port Washington, NY and an active participant in civic and cultural organizations, passed away peacefully after a long illness at age 89 on Tuesday, November 28, 2017. She was born and raised in Worcester, MA and was the daughter of Moses and Sara Sadick and one of six children.

Phyllis retained a close relationship with her family and friends in Worcester all her life. Her teenage years were dominated by WW2, with both her brothers serving in the armed services, and Phyllis working at the American Red Cross in Worcester. Music was one of Phyllis’s passions and in her senior year of high school, Phyllis earned a scholarship to take cello lessons at Boston Conservatory, a cherished experience.

Phyllis was a graduate of Clark University and earned a masters degree in Social Work at Columbia University. It was during her studies at Columbia and working as a resident advisor at International House that she met her future husband, Harry. Phyllis began her professional career with Beth Israel Hospital in Boston and then transferred to Mount Sinai in NYC when she married Harry in 1955. They moved to Port Washington, NY in 1960, where she raised her family and remained a resident until her passing.

Phyllis was a member Community Synagogue and was involved in many organizations including the League of Women’s Voters, Port Washington Garden Club, Port Washington Music Club, Friends of Port Washington Library, and Residents for a More Beautiful Port Washington.

Phyllis is survived by her husband of 62 years, Harry; her children Clifford (Patricia) and Elizabeth; grandchildren Katharine, Margaret, and Melanie; four siblings, Madelyn Levenson, David (Nancy) Sadick, Ruth Rubin, and Shirley Ann (Sherwood) Friend; and was predeceased by her brother Alvin (Marcia) Sadick. Gifts in her memory can be made to: Clark University, 950 Main Street, Worcester, MA 01610 (www.clarku.edu/clarkgift), specified “In Memory of Phyllis S. Manko ‘50”.