Phoebe Anne Mont

Phoebe Ann Mont, a 40-plus year resident of Port Washington, passed away in Newark, DE, on Dec. 20, 2016 at the age of 76. She was the loving mother of Judith Mont Scarani (Michael) and Kevin Mont; devoted twin sister of Carol Bisgaier; and is also survived by five grandchildren.

Phoebe was one of the original board members of Residents for a More Beautiful Port Washington, an active volunteer for the library, a Girl Scout troop leader and board member of the Port Washington Credit Union.

Graveside services were held on Thursday, Dec. 22, at Mt. Ararat Cemetery, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Hockessin Library, 1023 Valley Rd., Hockessin, DE 19707, or Hadassah, at www.levinefuneral.com.