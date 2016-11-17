Phillips Sweeps Into Senate Seat

In an intimate gathering at Schout Bay Tavern in her hometown of Manhasset, supporters of Elaine Phillips came to wish her well and wait with her for the results of the Seventh District Senate seat election. With her husband Andy by her side and daughters Hannah, Kate and Sarah rooting for her, Phillips warmly greeted her friends, colleagues and supporters.

Having campaigned relentlessly for months and knocking on thousands of constituents’ doors, Phillips was happy to take this time with her supporters before she had to run off to Republican Headquarters in Westbury. Village of Flower Hill Building Inspector Jim Gilhooly came in carrying an “Elect Elaine Phillips” sign. A number of Flower Hill village employees and trustees came to watch the results on the jumbo screen.

The polls closed at 9 p.m., but results for the Seventh Senate District were slow in coming in. The crowd was watching while the results for U.S. Senate declared Chuck Schumer winner and there were still no results for the local races, but spirits were gracious in the room. Close to 11 p.m. the first results finally posted for the 7th Senate District; Phillips was ahead in the numbers and everyone cheered. Schout Bay kept the doors open for the Phillips party well past their normal closing time of 10 p.m.

“I admire anyone who puts themselves out there, and runs for public office,” said Peter Keogh, co-owner of Schout Bay Tavern. “It makes us feel part of the community to have Elaine, her family and team, gather at Schout Bay to have watched the votes come in.”

Amongst her staunchest supporters was Manhasset resident Eileen McQuade Koufakis, who said, “Elaine is a woman who leads with a quiet strength. She holds herself to the highest of ethical standards yet has a kindness that is nonjudgmental. She is not another politician looking to make a career, she wants to make a better future for us all. We are lucky to be represented by her.”

The results continued to come in with Phillips leading opponent Adam Haber. The excitement was shared by all. Ultimately, Phillips won 51.61 percent of the 127,308 votes cast with a final tally of 65,709 votes to 61,548.

“I worked my tail off and I wanted to serve the community,” Haber said. “I wish Elaine Phillips well and if I can help to make her community a better place, I’m here.”

Kathy Levinson from Port Washington said, ”I am delighted and proud to see Elaine Phillips elected as New York Senator. She will bring integrity, fairness and compassion to this role. What she sets her mind to, she gets done. When Elaine won, we all won.”

At the end, Phillips had this to say: “There are so many people to thank, starting with my husband, Andy, and my three beautiful daughters, who were beside me every step of this journey, as well as the hundreds of volunteers who worked hard to see this campaign to its finish. I want to thank the voters of the 7th District and residents of communities all across this district. I am honored and humbled by the trust that you placed in me. Now I’m ready to get to work to create the bright future that every Long Islander deserves.”