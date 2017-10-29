Performance In Port

Elizabeth Johnson
Residents of all ages showcase performing arts

Proud of its residents: Port Washington highlights talent in the visual and performance arts through wall murals, drawing, painting, dancing and singing.

Why go to Manhattan when you have the best of the arts right here on the peninsula? Port Washington has long since been referred to as the Jewel of Long Island with fabulous venues like Landmark on Main Street and Sands Point Conservancy for entertainment as well as dinner and a show. But there is so much more.

Organizations such as HEARTS organization, whose mission is to add meaningful value to children’s lives and the community by supporting, promoting and enriching the arts in Port Washington and the public schools, provides opportunities such as Curtains Up, the Summer Music Program and PortFest.

Local talent abounds as well including CancerCare Red Stocking Revue, HarborFest Talent Showcase, The Art Guild and local theater groups that perform at Landmark on Main Street.

Walking up Main Street toward Port Washington Boulevard, residents may feel they have been transported back to lower Main Street and onto Louie’s Dock with the hand-painted murals on the facade of Jonathan Watkins’ Wright Music.

Elizabeth Johnson
