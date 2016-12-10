Perfect Gifts With Hometown Appeal

‘Tis the season for giving gifts. But if the thought of playing Santa this year has you feeling like a Grinch, the business community of Port Washington is ready to put you back in the holiday spirit. The charming mom-and-pop stores are filled with unique gift items that will leave everyone on your list feeling cheery and bright. From books for young readers, delicate bracelets for friends or sweet-smelling soaps for your coworkers, here are some of our top picks for one-of-a-kind gifts you can buy right here in Port Washington.

For The One With A Sweet Tooth

Holidays are sweeter with pastries and cakes from Saint Honore Pastry Shop. The Port bakery offers a wide selection of individual pastries—including fruit tarts, tiramisu, cannoli and napoleons—as well as holiday cakes perfect for the season. Prices vary.

For The Homebody

Make it personal with a customized gift from Uptown Artworks. The pieces, which are inspired by vintage bus and subway signs, are the perfect addition to any home. Prices vary.

For The Beer Drinker

Keep the good spirits flowing with this Eight Crazy Nights Hanukkah Beer Basket from Craft Beer Cellars, featuring eight specially selected craft beers to enjoy during Hanukkah. The festive basket also includes one free glass of your choice. $35.

For Your Best Friend

Perfect either stacked or worn alone, these gorgeous bracelets from Suite 275 are a delicate, beautiful addition to any wrist. So cute, it’ll be hard not to add one to your own stocking. $11.

For The Budding Bibliophile

Whether you choose a classic or new release, books from Dolphin Bookshop are a gift readers both young and old can enjoy time and time again. Elaborately illustrated children’s books are not only beautiful to look at, but provide an avenue for special reading time between the giver and recipient. Prices vary.

For The Artsy One

Treat the entertainment lover in your life to a night out, with a gift certificate to the Landmark on Main Street. With a wide variety of shows—ranging from comedy, to children’s programming, to music and film screenings—there’s something for everyone at this well-known venue. Prices vary.

For The Coffee Lover

The java junkies in your life will love a bag of coffee (available in a variety of grinds) from COFFEED. Not only does this gift provide a delicious caffeine fix, but proceeds from each purchase go to charity. $16-$18.

For The Adventurer

Know someone who practically lives on the water? Help them take the plunge with sailing classes at Port Sailing School. The school offers classes for both beginner and advanced sailors, as well as family classes. This is truly a gift that your loved ones won’t forget. Prices vary.

For That Special Lady

Everyone loves a little sparkle, and these Double Sided Rose-cut Topaz Drop Earrings from Glenn Bradford Fine Jewelry are sure to delight. $1,395.

For The Perfect Hostess

This beautiful asymmetrical white bone china serving bowl from Wit & Whim is sure to please. Featuring an Indian-inspired elephant motif, this is a stylish addition to anyone’s dishware collection. $125.

For Your Secret Santa

Give loved ones the gift of relaxation with aromatic soaps from Enduring Notions. Made with natural ingredients and available in a variety of scents, these luxurious soaps are the perfect gift for your boss, sister or anyone else on your shopping list. Prices vary.

For The Ones With Signature Tastes

Help your loved ones establish their brand with a gift from the Initial Shop. The custom embroidery and monogramming shop specializes in giving ordinary items—such as tote bags, towels, baby blankets, etc.—a personalized touch. Prices vary.