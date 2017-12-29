Pedals, Pipes and Pops At Congregational Church

By
Elizabeth Johnson
-
0
11

Do you sit around on New Year’s Eve waiting to go to a party or trying to stay awake until midnight? If so, why not try something new? Craig Tocher, Director of Music and Organist at the Congregational Church of Manhasset (UCC), will present an hour-long program of popular pieces for organ which one would never hear during a traditional worship service.

Feuss at the organ she plays at the Congregational Church of Manhasset

The fun starts at 7 PM on Sunday, December 31, in the church sanctuary with a glass of sparkling cider followed by the concert. After the event, you will still have time to attend dinner, a party, or call it a night.

 

Craig Tocher is originally from Johannesburg, South Africa.  He has extensive experience as a choral conductor, organist, and teacher in South Africa and in the New York City area.  Tocher received his Bachelor of Music degree from the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg and holds a Master of Music degree in Organ Performance and in Choral Conducting from the Manhattan School of Music.  On the faculty of the Convent of the Sacred Heart in New York City, Tocher is the chorus accompanist and music teacher for the lower school and the handbell choir director for the middle and upper school choirs.

 

The Congregational Church (UCC) is located at 1845 Northern Blvd. in Manhasset (directly across the street from the Apple Store).  For more information contact Rev. Jimmy Only at 516-627-4911 or visit www.uccmanhasset.org.

 

 

 

 

Elizabeth Johnson

Elizabeth Johnson is editor of Manhasset Press and Port Washington News, special features including the Business Quarterly column, Manhasset Magazine, Pride In Port, Port Washington News, Port Gift Guide and other special sections. Growing up in nearby Garden City and attending New York University, she is well-versed in the locale and knowledgeable about the beat she covers. Her community involvement is extensive and includes the Manhasset SCA, Kiwanis International, Manhasset Chamber of Commerce, St. Mary’s Church, and various civic and local charitable organizations.
Curious by nature, her travels, community service, love of the arts as well as local sports give her the inside view to unique content. During her time at Anton, she has received several awards from the New York Press Association and the Press Club of LI, including the coveted “Best Community newspaper” several years in a row.

