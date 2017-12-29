Pedals, Pipes and Pops At Congregational Church

Do you sit around on New Year’s Eve waiting to go to a party or trying to stay awake until midnight? If so, why not try something new? Craig Tocher, Director of Music and Organist at the Congregational Church of Manhasset (UCC), will present an hour-long program of popular pieces for organ which one would never hear during a traditional worship service.

The fun starts at 7 PM on Sunday, December 31, in the church sanctuary with a glass of sparkling cider followed by the concert. After the event, you will still have time to attend dinner, a party, or call it a night.

Craig Tocher is originally from Johannesburg, South Africa. He has extensive experience as a choral conductor, organist, and teacher in South Africa and in the New York City area. Tocher received his Bachelor of Music degree from the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg and holds a Master of Music degree in Organ Performance and in Choral Conducting from the Manhattan School of Music. On the faculty of the Convent of the Sacred Heart in New York City, Tocher is the chorus accompanist and music teacher for the lower school and the handbell choir director for the middle and upper school choirs.

The Congregational Church (UCC) is located at 1845 Northern Blvd. in Manhasset (directly across the street from the Apple Store). For more information contact Rev. Jimmy Only at 516-627-4911 or visit www.uccmanhasset.org.