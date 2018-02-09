Paying Tribute To Black Artists

The Manhasset Public Library is presenting a multimedia exhibition by the Long Island Black Artists Association celebrating their 50th anniversary as a group, and honoring Black History month. The library is located at 30 Onderdonk Ave., Manhasset, NY 11030. This exhibition will be on view through Saturday, March 23.

Please contact the library at 627-2300 for viewing hours at the gallery.

The Long Island Black Artists Association was founded in 1968 by a small group of artists namely, James Counts, Ernest Snell, Raymond Miles, and Charles Winslow. The purpose of the association is to help African-American artists to find a conduit for the exhibition of their work.

The organization also wishes to provide an atmosphere of fellowship in which professional and semi professional artists can exchange ideas, techniques and mutual support in the field of visual arts. They also strive to discover potential talent, to provide a cultural service to the community and offer a “sensitive environment” for the cultural expression of the larger African-American community.