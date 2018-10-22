PATV Televises Debates With Local Candidates

Tune in to PATV for the League of Women Voters Port Washington-Manhasset Candidates Forum at 8 a.m. every weekday, 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and 5 p.m. on Saturdays until the Nov. 6 midterm election.

The series will feature debates with the following candidates:

Tom Suozzi (D) v. Dan DeBono (R) (Representative NY District 3)

Elaine Phillips (R) v. Anna Kaplan (D) (NY Senate District 7)

Anthony D'Urso (D) v. Byron Divins (R) (NY Assembly District 16)

Charles Levin (D) v. Andrew Monteleone (R) (NY Assembly District 13)

Find PATV on channel 20 on Optimum and 37 on Fios, or stream the debates live at patv.org/livestream.