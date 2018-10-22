PATV Televises Debates With Local Candidates

Tune in to PATV for the League of Women Voters Port Washington-Manhasset Candidates Forum at 8 a.m. every weekday, 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and 5 p.m. on Saturdays until the Nov. 6 midterm election.
The series will feature debates with the following candidates:
- Tom Suozzi (D) v. Dan DeBono (R) (Representative NY District 3)
- Elaine Phillips (R) v. Anna Kaplan (D) (NY Senate District 7)
- Anthony D'Urso (D) v. Byron Divins (R) (NY Assembly District 16)
- Charles Levin (D) v. Andrew Monteleone (R) (NY Assembly District 13)
Find PATV on channel 20 on Optimum and 37 on Fios, or stream the debates live at patv.org/livestream.