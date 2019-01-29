PATV Seeks Submissions For Playwrights Competition

Public Access Television (PATV) is calling for submissions from Long Island playwrights for its annual Norman Hall Memorial Playwrights Project Contest. Submissions will be accepted through May 31, 2019. Winners will receive $1,000 and a professional television production of the play valued at 15,000.

Submissions must be original, no more than 15 minutes in length, limited to three or four characters (no children) and one set.

Playwrights are limited to two entries each. To enter, submit typed manuscript(s) to:

The Public Access Television Corporation—ATT: “Playwrights Competition,” 1111 Marcus Avenue, Suite LL-27, Lake Success, NY 11042 or email to info@patv.org.

Scripts will not be returned. Winners will be announced at www.patv.org.

This project is supported in part by North Shore Community Arts Council, Sterling Bank, and viewer donations. In 2019, the project is also made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature, and administered by The Huntington Arts Council.