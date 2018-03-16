Parent Resource Center Honors Four Volunteers

1 of 9

Chosen for their work with the Stepping Stone Class, a Parent Resource Center (PRC) outreach program which provides socialization and encourages exploration as steps along the way of preparing children for pre-kindergarten, Jennifer Schiffer, Hope Pecullan, Gail Thrope and Nicole Asselta were honored at the PRC’s annual Masquerade Party and Fundraiser.

“I am humbled to have been chosen as one of the honorees,” said Schiffer. “The work I do comes from my desire to help the families in our community prepare their children academically, socially and emotionally for Kindergarten, and to foster a sense of well-being and acceptance within our program and our community. Ultimately, this meaningful work allows me the honor of working with other like-minded and dedicated people like the women with whom I am being honored.”

The honorees received citations from local officials including Town of North Hempstead clerk Wayne Wink, Councilwoman Dina De Giorgio, Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton and New York State Senator Elaine Phillips.

“It is an honor to be chosen to represent this wonderful program,” said Nicole Asselta. “Having once served on the Board of the PRC as the Outreach chair, I know how much hard work goes into the program. I am so thrilled to see how the incredible leadership of the Board of Directors and the Executive Director, Trish Class, has come together with dedicated volunteers and PRC staff to create the wonderful energy that surrounds the program at this time.”

The honorees shared that the memories they hold closest to their heart working with the PRC involve seeing the impact they’ve had on children’s lives.

“I am honored to be recognized in this way,” said Pecullan. “There are so many memorable moments, but I think the thing that impacts me the most is when I see one of our Outreach families whose children have “graduated” out of the program at an activity or event at my daughter’s school Sousa. When I see first-hand how comfortable the outreach children and their parents are at their elementary school and how well integrated these children quickly become, I feel satisfied that we gave them the foundation to not only succeed in school but also to love it.”