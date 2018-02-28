PAL Spring Programs Open

Port Washington PAL, a 70 year-old not-for-profit youth sports organization that operates in the heart of town on Main Street adjacent to the Town Dock, are now offering professionally run spring sports programs for athletes age four through 18 and volunteer and service opportunities for high school students. Full descriptions, registration, and payment options are all available on our web site, www.pwpal.org. Scholarships available in all our programs.

Space is limited and only guaranteed with complete registration. Reserve a spot by emailing pwpalinfo@gmail.com or register online at www.pwpal.org.

$49 Girls Fast Pitch Softball for 6U & 8U

The spring season starts with an optional four-week spring training Sundays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. starting March 4 at Frozen Ropes Syosset. Outdoor practices are held Thursday afternoon from 4 to 5:30 p.m. starting April 5 while the outdoor season starts April 7. I

ntramural games start April 14. Games are Saturday afternoons (times vary). Professional coaches run practice, volunteer parents manage the games and are welcome to help at practices. High School Varsity athletes are assistant coaches. Certified umpires are at all games. All parents and umpires must attend a training session. All volunteers must pass a background check. The fee for the program is $49. Equipment available if needed.

Competitive Girls Travel Softball

Join the PAL D-Backs, three-peat Long Island Champions, back-to-back RGMV Champions, 2015 NJBL Champions, 2017 LDP Champions and NJBL Champions. If you are a serious Softball player, this is the program for you. Spring Season starts with an optional four-week spring training on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. starting March 4th at Frozen Ropes Syosset. Outdoor practices are Thursdays starting April 5. 10U and 12U practice run Tuesdays and Thursdays 6 to 7:30 p.m. 14U practice run Tuesdays and Thursdays 7 to 9 p.m. The game schedule varies, with most games being on Saturday and Sundays with occasional weeknights, 14U games are exclusively on Sunday afternoons. 10U fee is $49, 12U fee is $175 and 14U fee is $250.

10 And Under Tennis

Rob Weidenbaum, certified Tennis Pro returns to run this program which focuses on learning the basic skills needed to play at higher levels while instilling a passion for the sport. The program begins April 8 at PAL Field located at 325 Main St. from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. The fee is $225.

PAL T-Ball For Boys And Girls

The legendary Lou Santos and his Diamond Pro’s coaches run the program assisted by local high school athletes. With a program best suited for all athletes in pre-l through first grade, kids can learn all the skills needed to continue in baseball or softball. The focus is on fundamentals of throwing, hitting, fielding and knowledge of the game. Program is clinic style with mini games at each session. Additional Saturday afternoon sessions will be added if necessary. The program will run Sundays starting April 8 at the PAL Field from 9 to 10 a.m. The fee is $175.

PAL Soccer For Boys And Girls

PW PAL provides professional coaches that truly teach the skills necessary to master the sport of soccer with this program for kids in pre-k through third grade. If learning in a fun, kid-friendly, professional environment is an important consideration, this is the program for you. Program is clinic style with mini games at each session. The program begins Sunday April 8 at the PAL Field. Kicking Kiddies runs from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. and 8U Small Sided Soccer runs from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. The fee is $175.

Monday Night Flag Football

The program is directed by Jamel Ramsey, former Professional Football Player, former Schreiber High School Head Varsity Coach and current Nassau Community College Head Football Coach. The first four weeks of the season will feature instruction and evaluation. Following that, teams will be formed and games played. Program is best for kids in grades five through nine. Teams will be coached by NCC football players. The program begins Monday, April 9 at the PAL field from 7 to 9 p.m. Game times may vary. The fee is $149.

Basketball Skill Clinics

The six-week program is best enjoyed by boys and girls in grades three through five. The program begins April 22 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the PAL Basketball Court located at 325 Main St. Girls are on the north court and boys are on the south court. The fee is $125.

Advanced Basketball Skills Clinic

This six-week program is best enjoyed by boys and girls in grades six through eight. It begins Sunday, April 22 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the PAL Basketball Court. Girls on the north court and boys are on the south court. The fee is $125.