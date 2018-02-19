PAL Celebrates 70 Years Of Girls Softball Program

By Robert Elkins

The Port Washington Police Athletic League (PWPAL) is turning 70 this year and to help celebrate this impressive achievement they are offering a special discounted softball program to the 6U, 8U and 10U female athletes in the Port Washington community. For only $49, players get the full D-Backs softball experience, a travel level program based in the community with the focus on developing fundamentally sound softball players.

The $49 fee is possible thanks to internal fundraising and generous donations. It covers everything, including equipment if needed. If new to the sport and need a glove, PWPAL will supply a glove. PWPAL has never turned away a Port Washington athlete looking to play and never will, but space on teams is limited so register as soon as possible. PWPAL will field as many teams as needed.

Full information, registration, and payment options are available on-line at www.pwpal.org. Questions about or reservations in any of the programs can be sent to pwpalinfo@gmail.com. Phone inquiries can be made directly to the PWPAL Director at 516-965-9883. Scholarships are available in all programs and every PWPAL program is open to everyone.