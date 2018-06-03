PAL Adds New Programs

Port Washington Police Athletic League (PW PAL), the oldest continuously operating youth sports program in Nassau County, is now chartered as a Babe Ruth/Cal Ripken organization. The charter encompasses the entire Town of North Hempstead and allows chartered programs in both baseball and softball up to age 18. By allowing the entire town to participate and by extending the playing ages through high school, PW PAL is better able to serve the community’s sports needs.

PW PAL will also offer their first ever summer lacrosse program, a developmental program for all athletes in kindergarten through sixth grade that want to learn the sport from Lacrosse Hall of Fame coaches.

The program is set to take place at picturesque Sunset Park, in the heart of town, on Main Street, adjacent to the town dock.

PW PAL (established 1948) is a 501c3 charitable organization run entirely by volunteers whose guiding interest is the athletic well being and development of our members. This allows the organization to field professionally run programs while keeping prices at the level of a nonprofit. Every PW PAL program is open to all regardless of ability, location or finances. PW PAL simply wants kids to play as much as possible.

Full information, registration and payment options are all online at www.pwpal.org. Questions about any programs can be sent to pwpalinfo@gmail.com. Phone inquiries can be made directly to the PW PAL Director at 516-965-9883. Scholarships are available in all programs.