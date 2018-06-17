Orangetheory Awarded New Tenant Grant

Port News Staff
Mariann Dalimonte, Executive Director, BID, RJ Cincotta, Long Island, NY – Director of Fitness, Orangetheory, Sarah Kutzma, Studio Manager, Orangetheory, Rianna Valinoti, Regional sales and operations, Orangetheory, Tommy Regoukos, Partner, Orangetheory and Manny Galanis, Partner, Orangetheory

The Greater Port Washington Business Improvement District’s (BID) New Tenant Bonus Program recently awarded Orangetheory Fitness of Port Washington, which is located at 1013 Port Washington Blvd., $2,000.

“The BID Grant will be used towards marketing within Port Washington” stated Manny Galanis, Partner, Orangetheory Fitness Port Washington. “The purpose of the New Tenant Bonus Program is to allow our organization to help start a business within the BID District,” said Mariann Dalimonte, Executive Director, BID. “We are excited that Orangetheory Fitness has chosen Port Washington as their new home and we wish them much success.”

