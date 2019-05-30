Obituary: Walter B. “Walt” Palawsky Sr.

Walter B. “Walt” Palawsky Sr., age 86, a lifelong resident of Port Washington, died on May 20. Walter is survived by his wife Josephine “Pina” (nee Giagu), his children Deirdre A. Stevens (Christian), Curtis W. Palawsky, Hillary E. Troop and Walter B. Palawsky Jr. (Denise), his grandchildren Emma Palawsky, Oksana Troop, Luca Troop, Kelinton Troop, Jack Palawsky and John Palawsky, his sister Barbara Mallon, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters Josephine Stankiewicz and Bernice DiGeronimo.

For his entire life, Walt was an avid sportsman and fanatical sports enthusiast. While attending Paul D. Schreiber High School, he played varsity football all four years and varsity basketball for two years. As a senior, he was awarded All Nassau County Player for football. His athletics lead him to pursue football and academics at The Oswego University. After two years, Walt decided to serve his country.

Walt was a ranking member of the U.S. Army and served his country during the Korean Conflict. A Port Washington Police Department Lieutenant, he retired after 25 years of service. Walt was active in many local charitable organizations. He served as a delegate from New York on the 1992 Presidential Trust. Walt enjoyed a lifetime of boating, skiing, hunting, fishing and recreation in the Adirondack Mountains with extended family.

A memorial visitation will take place Friday, May 31, at Austin F. Knowles, Inc. Funeral Home, 128 Main St., Port Washington, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A memorial mass will be celebrated Saturday, June 1, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Peter of Alcantara RC Church. Donations in his memory to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, 901 E. Street, NW (Suite 100), Washington, D.C. 20004-2025, nleomf.org will be greatly appreciated.