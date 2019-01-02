Obituary: Jean D. Coyle

Jean D. Coyle, 92, formerly of Port Washington, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in Morganville, NJ, on Dec. 8. She was born in Brooklyn. After graduating from Brooklyn College with a degree in English, she worked as an executive secretary for Lazard Freres & Co. She met her husband, Richard H. Coyle at the Young Republicans Club and they married in 1958. They settled in Port Washington where they remained for 57 years before moving to Morganville, NJ, in 2017.

Jean enjoyed her family, quilting, and spending countless hours at St. Stephens Church. Jean spent many years as a realtor in Port Washington, enjoying her time meeting future and current residents. She loved being close to the water and the family spent most summers in Orient. Jean loved to travel and ventured out on many far away journeys as she and Dick embraced retirement.

She was predeceased by her parents George and Margaret Dagg, her husband of 59 years Richard H. Coyle and her brother George T. Dagg. She is survived by her loving children Robert Coyle of MA and Alison Strauss and her husband Mark of NJ, her three grandsons, Thomas Coyle and his wife Kristen, Andrew Strauss and Alex Strauss and his fiancé Taylor Johns, her sister-in-law Annette Dagg and many nieces and nephews.

The memorial celebration will be held on Jan. 5 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Port Washington. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Jean’s memory to Grace Healthcare Services, Raritan Plaza III, 105 Fieldcrest Ave., Suite 402, Edison, NJ 08837-3628. To leave a condolence or find directions, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com.