Obituary: Gloria Huke

Gloria Christine Huke, age 91, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 5.

Gloria was born in and lived in Westwood NJ. She graduated Penn Hall, PA. She met her husband John (Jack) through her brother Walt while they both attended Lafayette College, PA. Jack and Gloria were married 70 years. Most of their lives they lived in Port Washington, which they loved very much.

She was a beloved piano teacher, using the Robert Pace method of which she was trained at SUNY Purchase. She inspired many a student to a successful musical career. Gloria was a dedicated organist, played at many churches and synagogues but most notably St. Stevens Episcopal Church and Port Jewish in Port Washington.

She loved the salt water: swimming, sailing and sculling mornings with her women companions. Gloria and Jack loved to travel the world over but what they loved most was spending time with their family during August vacations at Cape Cod.

Gloria is survived by her husband Jack, children Christine, Bradley and Jan, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.