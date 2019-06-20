Obituary: Ethan David Nydorf

Ethan David Nydorf MD of West Bloomfield, Michigan, passed away on May 30, 2019.

He was a loving father to Alana Brooke Weiss Nydorf as well as a skilled and dedicated physician.

Ethan was born September 9, 1951, in Kew Gardens, NY, to Seymour and Elsie (Rosenberg) Nydorf. He was raised in Port Washington, NY, and was a member of the Paul D. Schreiber High School Class of 1969. He graduated from SUNY at Binghamton with a BA, Phi Beta Kappa, and NYU School of Medicine with an MD, AOA honor society. Ethan was board certified in both internal medicine and dermatology, having completed his internal medicine residency at SUNY at Stony Brook and dermatology residency at Yale-New Haven Hospital. He joined Henry Ford Medical Center Dermatology Department in 1995 as Senior Staff Physician.

Ethan was known for his brilliance, kindness, and humility. He was a talented guitarist and avid fan of any music with soul, from electronic music to the Blues. He enjoyed traveling, museums, exploring other cultures and philosophies, literature, and gardening. He was an extraordinarily gifted diagnostician, often called upon by other physicians to help solve the most difficult cases. Patients came to expect his unparalleled dedication, compassion, and expertise- to the point that they would be willing to wait months for an appointment with Dr. Nydorf. Colleagues remember him as a “doctor’s doctor.” Family remember him as a phenomenal gift giver, lover of all animals, and all around mensch.

Ethan is survived by his daughter, Alana (New York, NY); his sister, Amy Moore (Eric) of Seattle, WA; his brother, Roy Nydorf (Terry Hammond) of Oak Ridge, NC; several cousins, and many friends and colleagues who miss him dearly.

Memorial service and burial will be held at Mt. Hebron Cemetery in Flushing, NY, on September, 8, at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.