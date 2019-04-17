Obituary: Charles Hopkin Davis Jr.

Charles Hopkin Davis Jr., 78 died April 7, with family in Wolfeboro.

Born in Wilkes Barre, PA October 6, 1940 son of the late Charles Hopkin and Carolyn Jane (Lutz) Davis Sr., he lived most of his life in Port Washington, NY moving to Wolfeboro 22 years ago.

Charles was a beloved elementary school teacher in the Port Washington School System for 35 years, teaching for the majority of his career at Main Street School. He was the assistant director of Pierce Country Day Camp in Roslyn, NY for 20 years. After retiring and moving to New Hampshire, he worked at Pierce Camp Birchmont, Gunstock Ski Area, and volunteered at Huggins Hospital. Charlie enjoyed ski trips in Vermont with his family, sailing, the beaches of Puerto Rico, listening to music, and spending time with his good buddies Chris and Jerry.

Pre-deceased by a sister Jane Ann Davis he is survived by his wife of 54 years Mary Ellen (Osborne) Davis of Wolfeboro, daughters Nancy of Longmeadow, MA, Susan (Toby Piotrowski) of Quincy, MA, Elizabeth Miller (Brian) of Longmeadow, MA and grandson Matthew Charles Davis.

At the family’s request there will be no calling hours or services.

The Baker-Gagne Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Wolfeboro is assisting the family with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the Wolfeboro Friends of Music, P.O. Box 2056, Wolfeboro, NH 03894.

