Obituary: Anice Beth Kaplan

Anice Beth Kaplan, widow of Saul Edward Kaplan, passed away June 28, 2019 after a short illness. Born on July 23, 1938 to Robert R. Bayles and Lillian Bayles, she resided in Port Washington, NY prior to relocating to Wilmington, NC in 2017. She attended Hofstra University, Class of 1958.

Anice was a member of the Temple of Israel Wilmington NC and the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Wilmington, NC. She was also a member of the New Comers Club, Women of Wilmington, Cape Fear Singles and a volunteer at Brightmore Assisted Living.

She is survived by her daughter Wendy Kaplan Hyde (Peter); sons Bruce Kaplan (Melissa) and Mark Kaplan (Andrea); grandchildren: Liam and Gavin Hyde, Josh and Zoe Kaplan and Miles and Maxx Kaplan.

She was predeceased by a brother Matt Bayles.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice.

A memorial service in New York will be held on July 11, 2019 at 7 PM at Chabad of Port Washington, 80 Shore Road, Port Washington, NY with reception to follow at 8 PM.