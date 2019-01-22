Obituary: Adelina Lois Lust Diamond

Long-time Port Washington resident Adelina Lois Lust Diamond, 91, died peacefully on Jan. 16 in Chicago. She was deeply loved and greatly admired by her daughters, Ellen Diamond Waldman (Sherwin Waldman); Franna Diamond; and Louise Diamond; and is also survived by six grandchildren and four great grandchildren—all of whom delighted her endlessly; brother Herbert Cohnfeldt Lust; and devoted partner Joseph Mann, whom she met playing bridge and accompanied on many exciting adventures.

Adelina grew up on a farm in Fowler, IN. She received her bachelor’s from the University of Chicago in 1947, and master of Public administration from New York University in 1975. Her career included sportswear writer for Women’s Wear Daily, editor of the Hyde Park Herald, and public relations consultant for the University of Chicago, Carnegie Corporation, and Children’s Defense Fund. Married for nearly 50 years to renowned journalist, media critic and MIT and NYU professor Edwin Diamond until his death in 1997, she was brilliant, beautiful, wise, resilient and colorful—never letting the grand vibrant parade of life ever pass her by.

She will be remembered always, and sorely missed, by her extended family, many friends and especially her beloved Joe.