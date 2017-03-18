North Shore Land Alliance Seeks Volunteers

North Shore Land Alliance, a local land trust, is seeking high school students, retirees, educators, nature enthusiasts, youth groups and community-minded businesses to help protect and steward the beautiful areas in our communities. These areas safeguard our air and water supplies, provide wildlife habitat and create places for people of all ages to play, learn and connect with nature.

The Land Alliance is very fortunate to work with more than 200 volunteers who contribute 1,000 hours of community service annually. That time, valued at approximately $30,000, provides support for land conservation projects and educational programs. Volunteers assist with a variety of efforts including trail restoration, invasive species management and plant and wildlife monitoring, just to name a few.

The organization also assist with community outreach, fundraising events, office work and membership mailings. Local educators and naturalists share their expertise with the Land Alliance community by leading their guided the Walks in Woods and helping to educate more than 3,400 school children through their Long Island Water Education Program.

Additionally, volunteers, such as Sue Simon, an avid photographer and nature lover from Smithtown, help capture beautiful images to be featured in various Land Alliance publications and on their website. In essence, the Land Alliance cannot do their job without the important contributions of volunteers.

The Land Alliance is excited about their most recent purchase of the Humes Japanese Stroll Garden in Mill Neck, where volunteers will be integral to the reopening of the garden. As a North Shore Land Alliance volunteer, you can learn new things and meet new people while helping the environment and your community.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, contact Andrea Millwood at 516-922-1028 or andrea@northshorelandalliance.org. To learn more about the North Shore Land Alliance, visit www.northshorelandalliance.org.

Since 2003, the Land Alliance has permanently protected nearly 1,100 acres of land through acquisitions and conservation easements, and provided stewardship services for valuable natural areas. As part of its mission, the Land Alliance has secured $265 million in public and private funding for local land and water protection. The Land Alliance is recognized nationally as one of only 350 land trusts accredited by the Land Trust Alliance out of more than 1,700 land trusts nationwide.