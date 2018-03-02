North Shore Land Alliance Art Show Inspired By Nature

North Shore Land Alliance hosts an art show in support of land conservation and stewardship efforts.

Exhibiting artists include Christine D'Addario, Mercedes Dorson, Maxine Jurow, Virginia Pierrepont, Doug Reina, Laura Powers Swiggett and Abby Youngs Weir.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the artists' works will be donated to the Land Alliance.

The opening reception takes place Saturday, March 3 from 4 to 8 p.m. The exhibit will be on view from March 3 to 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. The closing reception on Sunday, March 11, from 1 to 2 p.m. will feature a performance by outstanding young musicians from the Oyster Bay Music Festival.

The exhibit will be on display at the Manor House at Planting Fields Arboretum, 1395 Planting Fields Road, Oyster Bay, NY 11771.

To register for the opening reception, visit www.northshorelandalliance.org. It is free to Land Alliance members and $20 for nonmembers.

A $10 donation is suggested during the week and weekends.

For additional information, contact Nina Muller at nina@northshorelandalliance.org or 516-922-1028.