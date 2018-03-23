North Hempstead Announces Free Rabies Clinic

North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth and Jenna Givargidze, Director of the North Hempstead Animal Shelter with one of the shelter’s dogs, Zeus.

North Hempstead Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth and the Town Board are proud to announce that the town’s animal shelter will be hosting a free rabies vaccination clinic in conjunction with the Nassau County Department of Health. The clinic will be held at the Town of North Hempstead Animal Shelter in Port Washington on Saturday, May 5 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“We are excited to offer this clinic to help keep pets safe and healthy,” said Supervisor Judi Bosworth. “This free clinic is offered at no cost to pet owners.”

Rabies vaccines will be available to dogs and cats, as well as ferrets. You do not have to be a resident of North Hempstead for your pet to receive a free rabies vaccine. North Hempstead officials will also offer on-the-spot dog licensing applications and renewals to North Hempstead residents.

Owners must bring their dogs on leashes and their cats and ferrets in carriers.  Registration is required. The North Hempstead Animal Shelter is located at 75 Marino Avenue in Port Washington.

To make a reservation, or if you have any questions, please call 311 or 516-869-6311.

