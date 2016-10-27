North Hempstead Additional Solarize Informational Sessions

Want to go solar but don’t know where to start? Town of North Hempstead has additional informational sessions for residents to meet with Solarize representatives.

The three sessions will take place on:

Wednesday, November 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the Port Washington Library (1 Library Drive in Port Washington)

the Port Washington Library (1 Library Drive in Port Washington) Thursday, November 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the “Yes We Can” Community Center (141 Garden Street in Westbury)

at the “Yes We Can” Community Center (141 Garden Street in Westbury) Wednesday, November 9 at 6:30 p.m. at Clinton G. Martin Park (Marcus Avenue & New Hyde Park Road in New Hyde Park).

Solarize is a unique program offered by New York State Energy Research & Development Authority (NYSERDA), to increase solar across New York. The Town of North Hempstead, in partnership with NYSERDA, has teamed up with competitively-selected local solar electric installers to make solar energy more accessible and affordable for businesses and residents.

Learn about the financial incentives, how to get a free site assessment and more by visiting: www.northhempsteadny.gov/solarize.

To register for one of the upcoming sessions, please call (516) 869-6311. Please note, this program is only available until December 31, 2016.