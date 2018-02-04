Nominations Sought For Women’s Roll Of Honor

It has been almost 25 years since the first Town of North Hempstead Roll of Honor was created. The honor has been given to many women who have made a positive impact and a difference in the community. Since 1994, North Hempstead has held the Women’s Roll of Honor breakfast to honor women who reside in the town who have made a contribution to their community or have accomplished a significant achievement through public or private efforts in a volunteer capacity. The event brings together the special women of the town to a breakfast at the Clubhouse at Harbor Links on Wednesday, March 28, where the honorees are announced.

“The women who volunteer their time and talents to enrich their communities make our town an extraordinary place to live,” said Supervisor Judi Bosworth. “By placing the concerns of others first, they set an excellent example for all of us to follow. The Women’s Roll of Honor is a wonderful way to say thank you and give them the recognition they deserve.”

Event chairman Wayne Wink added, “I am proud we have the opportunity to honor outstanding women for their great contributions to North Hempstead. The women that are recognized at this event are what make up the fabric of the North Hempstead community.”

Anyone interested in submitting a name for consideration can call North Hempstead’s 311 Call Center or log-on to the town’s website www.northhempsteadny.gov/roll-of-honor and download the application form and submit the candidate’s name at the Town of North Hempstead Clerk’s Office 220 Plandome Rd. Manhasset, NY 11030.