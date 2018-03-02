Nice Catch: Fish On Main

For more than 30 years, Ayhan Hassan’s series of restaurants have been synonymous with delicious, old-world Mediterranean-style dining, including the three mainstay locations in Port Washington and more specifically, the Fish on Main reboot.

A martini, or any one of the handcrafted cocktails, is a great place to start. My favorite is the Citrus Basil Manhattan (Makers Mark, fresh lemon juice and basil leaves). It’s crisp and fresh.

Dive into the bread basket and hummus, but you’ll want to try the char-grilled octopus or the savory and tangy saganaki (fried Greek cheese) as an appetizer, among the dozen or so choices to pick from. The salads are too good not to share and also make a great choice as an appetizer. For a satisfying, hearty pick, try the Rainbow Beet Salad (roasted red and yellow organic beets, baby arugula, candied walnuts, crumbled goat cheese and raspberry vinaigrette).

For years, the whole grilled fish entrée was a main draw here. This remains true. And for years, the whole red snapper was my only pick from the menu, but I strayed, trying the Branzini. I think I have a new favorite. It’s perfectly grilled, light and without a hint of fishiness. You can choose whole or filleted for any of the whole-fish choices (Branzini, Royal Durado, Red Snapper or Rainbow Trout). Choose filleted, unless you know how to maneuver around a whole fish.

Love seafood, but can’t decide? Try the Seafood Kebab (salmon, shrimp, calamari and octopus) for a nice variety of ocean grill. Not crazy about seafood? There are steak, lamb and chicken choices for landlubbers.

Sure to make you swoon is Fish on Main’s Everyday Lobster Dinner deal—a 1¼-pound Maine lobster with basmati rice or fries, hummus, pickles and homemade pita ($20) or the Wine & Dine offer (Tuesday-Thursday) which includes a select entrée, Greek salad and a glass of wine ($25).

Regulars of Ayhan’s restaurants will immediately recognize some of the loyal staff who have been with the brand for decades, but not the new chef at Fish on Main who is bound to draw some new fans. Expect entrée prices up to $30.

Ayhan’s Fish on Main is located at 286 Main St. in Port Washington. Visit www.fishonmain.com to preview the menu selections or call 516-883-1515 for reservations.