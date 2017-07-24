New York/ New York Celebrated At Nassau County’s Museum of Art

The evening was warm on Friday, July 21, but the new exhibit at the Nassau County Museum Of Art was generating a ton of excitement with the halls full of patrons viewing gorgeous paintings of New York.

Friday night was the opening of the fabulous New York/New York exhibit of art. Glamour Icons, a retrospective of fragrance and cosmetics package as an art form, was unveiled. The museum’s exhibit was the first to consider the bottles and packages created for the fragrance industry as true artistry and do a showing.

The beautifully shaped bottles of the industry that made women all over the world feel gorgeous wearing it and empowered to face the world. Glorious and sexy, each bottle is designed to entice the wearer and unleash their hidden passion.

A must see exhibit, visit www.nassaumuseum.com