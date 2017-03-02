New Spring Sports Programs At PAL

This spring, the Port Washington Police Athletic League (PAL) is offering new programs in baseball, basketball and soccer. Registration for all Port Washington PAL Sports has begun.

Port Washington PAL is the only local area program that has a travel program for baseball players ages 13 and up. As a Babe Ruth/Cal Ripken-sanctioned organization, their programs continue through high school. So, if you’re not on the Weber team but still will want to play competitive baseball, Port Washington PAL has a program for you. If you go to sleep-away camp but want to play travel baseball, Port Washington PAL is the program in town.

Port Washington PAL has completed the renovation of their outdoor basketball court. Beautifully surfaced courts, long and short courts, adjustable height fiberglass backboards and lights set against the backdrop of the bay make this a great place to play. This spring they are offering specialty skills clinics for boys and girls in grades 3-8. The program is run by an NCA championship-winning coach and any and all skill levels will benefit from this high-level instruction. When the skills clinics finish, an outdoor basketball league takes over. Clinics start April, league mid-May.

“We have refashioned our soccer program to catch up to the rest of the soccer training-world by offering ‘Small-Sided’ training,” said Rob Elkin, executive director Port Washington PAL. “‘Small-Sided Games’ are soccer games with fewer players competing on a smaller sized field. These are fun games that involve the players more because fewer players are sharing one ball.” Jamie San Fillipo, Port Washington PAL soccer director, is the only local coach certified as a trainer in this method.

Along with these new programs, Port Washington PAL is again offering the very best fast-pitch softball program in the area along with tennis, T-ball and rookie league baseball. If you’re a serious softball player, their competitive program featuring accomplished coaches, local travel and real games with adult-certified umpires is the team for you. Their tennis program is run by a certified tennis pro and the legendary Lou Santos continues to oversee their T-ball, rookie league and baseball programs.

Renovations have begun on the entire Port Washington PAL facility so now is a great time to get involved and start your child on a lifetime of athletic happiness. Port Washington PAL, established 1948, is a nonprofit charitable organization run entirely by volunteers whose guiding interest is the athletic well-being and development of our members. This allows PAL to field competitive programs while keeping prices at the level of a nonprofit. PAL is located in the heart of town on Main Street, adjacent to the town dock, and offer one of Nassau County’s only quality lighted fields, allowing night games. Every Port Washington PAL program is open to all regardless of ability, location, finances or any other program you may be part of. At Port Washington PAL, they simply want kids to play as much as possible.

Full information, registration and payment options are all online at www.pwpal.org. Questions about or reservations in any of their programs can be sent to pwpalinfo@gmail.com. Phone inquiries can be made directly to the Port Washington PAL director at 516-0965-9883. Scholarships are available in all the programs and all Port Washington PAL programs are open to everyone.