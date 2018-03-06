New Shop Welcomes Visitors At The Preserve

Visitors to the Sands Point Preserve can look forward to a warm greeting in the newly renovated Welcome Center and Gift Shop in Castle Gould. The center provides information about the preserve’s history, programming, events, and membership, as knowledgeable staff members will be on site to assist and answer questions. The walls are adorned with an enormous map of the Preserve and beautifully illustrated panels that tell the fascinating history of the former Guggenheim Estate.

The new Gift Shop offers a range of items that reflect the preserve’s natural environment as well as its history. Items include plush animals and puppets of animals that reside on the preserve; medieval toy castles and figures; binoculars and wildlife guides; Essential Rose Life meditation teas and oils; hand-carved walking sticks; nature books for children and Gatsby-era novels and nonfiction for adults, and much more.

A mini-café in the Welcome Center offers natural teas by SerendipiTea, coffee and cappuccino, fruit drinks, and healthy snacks for visitors who would like to take a break from exploring the preserve’s mansions, gardens, and trails.

“The Welcome Center is a lovely a meeting place where you can connect with Conservancy staff and plan out your experience here at the preserve,” stated Beth Horn, managing director of the Sands Point Preserve. “It’s a comfortable space to have a coffee with friends after a yoga class, or wait for children who are in the afterschool Art, Science & Yoga program.”

Visitors can purchase memberships for free admission to the grounds and discounts on many programs as well as tour and event tickets in the Welcome Center. Upcoming programs at Sands Point Preserve include the annual interfaith “Winter Choral Concert” on Sunday, March 4 will showcase choirs from Community Synagogue, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, and the United Methodist Church and weekly free yoga classes on Fridays.

For information about the Sands Point Preserve, see www.SandsPointPreserve.org, call 516-571-7901 or visit the Welcome Center and Gift Shop at 127 Middle Neck Rd. in Sands Point.

Sands Point Preserve is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; the Welcome Center is open at 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

The Sands Point Preserve Conservancy is a nonprofit organization with the mission to maintain and preserve the 216-acre waterfront grounds and historic mansions; and to provide a range of cultural events in Hempstead House and Castle Gould and educational programs for families, adults, and schools in the Phil Dejana Learning Center and Outdoor Classroom.