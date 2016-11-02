New Pedestrian Bridge Installed Nov. 5 In Port Washington

|
Railroad Expects South Bayles Ave. Span to Reopen by Tuesday
The installation of a new section of pedestrian overpass at the east end of the Long Island Rail Road’s Port Washington Station will get underway this Friday night, Nov. 4, with the bridge expected to reopen to the public on Tuesday, Nov. 8, MTA Long Island Rail Road President Patrick A. Nowakowski announced today.
“I want to thank the Town of North Hempstead, Supervisor Judy Bosworth and her staff and members of the Town Council for their imput and support throughout the planning of this project,” President Nowakowski said. “The closing of the bridge was a necessary safety measure, but we realize it has been an inconvenience for some customers and appreciate their patience. Once we determined that the old section could not be shored up, we knew the fastest way to replace it was to order a pre-fabricated structure that we could install in a couple of days and there will be no impact on train service.”
The LIRR is replacing the half of the bridge leading to the South Bayles Avenue parking lot. That part of the span was closed on June 29 after LIRR engineers found it unsafe for further pedestrian use. It was demolished overnight Friday, September 9, into Saturday, September 10. The opposite end of the bridge leading to the Haven Avenue parking lot was replaced in October 2014.
