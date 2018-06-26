New Exhibit Comes To Port

A new two-woman show is coming to Port Washington’s Graphic Eye Gallery located at 401 Main St., from Friday, June 29, to Sunday, Aug. 26. The show features all new works by Barbara E. Fishman, an award-winning fixture in the Port art scene and Bernice Faegenburg, a Long Island artist who has shown in galleries and museums in Tokyo and Chicago.

Faegenburg, a past president of the National Association of Women Artists will be showing her Memories of Summertime with triptych and diptych using acrylics, silk screens and photo transfers, with her distinct Asian influence.

Fishman’s work features her personal language vividly depicting her memory of color derived from her birdwatching. Her all-new paintings further Fishman’s attempts to capture and minimize the memory of fleeting colors that remain in the mind’s eye once a bird has flown away.

Join the artists at their reception at the Graphic Eye Gallery on June 29 from 4 to 7 p.m.