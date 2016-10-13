The Annual Nassau County Veterans Day Parade will take place at on Saturday, November 5th.

This year’s event includes a special tribute to all veterans who served during the Vietnam War. The parade kicks off at 10:00 a.m. (line up at 9:30 a.m.) at the VFW Hall, 235 Merrick Road, Lynbrook.

County Executive Mangano stated, “I invite residents to join us at the parade as we thank our veterans, wave American flags along the parade route, and celebrate the brave men and women of the United States Armed Forces who served to protect our freedoms and democracy.”

The Annual Veterans Day Parade will include a convoy of military trucks and tanks, The American Legion County and Post, VFW County and Post, Korean War Veterans, Vietnam War Veterans, Catholic War Veterans, Jewish War Veterans, and many more. All veterans’ groups, Auxiliary units and Color Guards are invited to participate in the parade.

For more information, please contact Nassau County Veterans Service Agency Director Ralph Esposito at (516) 572-6565.