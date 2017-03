With the National Weather Service forecasting a winter storm, heavy snow and blizzard-like conditions for tomorrow, the Nassau County Parks Department will close the following facilities on Tuesday, March 14th:

Outdoor Ice Skating at Christopher Morley Park and Grant Park

The Nassau County Aquatic Center

The Nassau County Rifle Range

Old Bethpage Village Restoration

Tackapausha Museum

Garvies Point Museum

Please call the facility on Wednesday for opening times