Nassau BOCES To Honor Lynette Batts

Renowned child and family advocate Lynette Batts will be honored at the awards gala in March by the Nassau BOCES Educational Foundation. Batts, executive director of Littig House Community Center for 20 years, is being lauded as one of the most devoted supporters of public education on Long Island. Batts is among 14 honorees to receive the 2017 Nassau BOCES Education Partner award, bestowed annually on those individuals and organizations whose impact on public education in Nassau County can be measured in tangible ways.

Under her leadership, the center has helped to better the community by addressing the needs of children and their families, and by providing support services in a non-competitive, non-threatening environment. During her tenure at Littig House, Batts has developed a number of critical initiatives.

She created a youth council for students in grades 8 to 12, fostering leadership skills in teenage students and engaging them in a dialogue about the issues facing them in their communities. She established a parent’s committee to serve as a sounding board for parents, as well as an advisory board that partners parents in programs and services dedicated to the betterment of the community. She has also developed a number of student-focused afterschool programs including homework assistance, tutoring, literacy services, educational enrichment and constructive leisure.

Batts works side by side with children and their families to help them reach self-sufficiency, assisting them in meeting basic needs, such as food, housing and medical attention. She works closely with students and their families to build stronger connections to school, helping parents to better understand the public education system and their rights within it, and teaching them about the important role they play in their children’s education.

Outside of her role with Littig House, Batts has lent her expertise and guidance to a number of other advocacy groups including The Coalition of Nassau County Youth Services, the Nassau County Nonprofit Task Force, and Community Voices for Youth and Families. She served as co-chairperson of the Long Island Partnership for Afterschool Education, and is the founder of the Port Washington Community Partnership. The Partnership is a network of youth, family, cultural, health and educational institutions with the shared goal of promoting safe and healthy choices by providing preventive and supportive services.

The United Way of Long Island bestowed Batts with the David S. Schector Memorial Award for her commitment to selfless service. The award honors the executive director of a youth-service agency who has exhibited exceptional effort in strengthening human care services and has demonstrated professional leadership.

“Lynette Batts is a tireless advocate who has made a tremendous impact on education in Nassau County,” wrote her award nominator. “She understands that public education offers America’s children the promise of full participation in our society and economy, but that to realize this great promise, families, children, schools and community must work together to build relationships. Batts not only recognizes the challenges facing young people and their families, she leverages her resources and relationships to help create better educational and life outcomes.”

The BOCES Foundation is an independent nonprofit organization that raises funds for innovative educational programs that fall outside of the agency’s budget.

For additional information about the Nassau BOCES Education Partner awards, including profiles of prior year honorees, visit www.nassauboces.org/educationpartner.