Narcan Training To Be Held July 23

In 2017, an estimated 600 people on Long Island died from overdoses, which was a 10 percent increase from 2016. Many people who become addicted to prescription opioid painkillers (any medication ending in “odone” is an easily addictive opioid) turn to illegal opioids like heroin and fentanyl when their doctors stop prescribing opioids.

On Monday, July 23, Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton and the Port Washington Police Department are co-sponsoring a Narcan training session. The event will be held at the Port Washington Public Library’s Lapham meeting room from 7 to 9 p.m.

A recent Siena College poll revealed that 54 percent of New York residents said they have been touched by the opioid epidemic, whether it be a family member or work colleague who has abused opioids.

“Although the opioid epidemic is still claiming too many lives, because Narcan is reversing more overdoses, deaths are thankfully declining,” DeRiggi-Whitton said. “I’m proud of all of the work I do as a legislator, but this is the most critical since it is saving lives. I implore everyone to attend these Narcan training sessions. The more people who are trained and have a kit, the more lives we can save.”

Everyone in attendance (18 years or older) will receive a Narcan kit and a certificate. There is no fee for the training or kit, but registration is required to ensure there are enough Narcan kits. Register with DeRiggi-Whitton’s office at 516-571-6211 or online at www.nassaucountyny.gov/overdosetraining.

To learn about the warning signs of heroin and other opioid abuse and prevention, visit www.heroinprevention.com.