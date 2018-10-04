MomTime Event: A Star Is Born

Wednesday, Oct 10th, 7:30pm – MomTime Movie Event

MomTime Movie Event for the new film A Star Is Born starring Bradley Cooper (in his directorial debut) and Lady Gaga (in her acting debut) at the Soundview Cinemas.

The Event doubles as a FUNdraiser for the FoxG1 Research Foundation, co-founded by Port resident Nicole Johnson. The Opening Night Event features a special pre-film musical performance by singer/songwriter Jason Liebman.

Our reception will showcase local businesses in our MomTime Marquet like the Port Pop Up Boutique who will dress us like Rock Stars, College Nannies and Tutors who step in so moms can step out, Strung Guitar Jewelry and Roslyn Salt Cave, a fall menu will be served by Grill Shack and drinks will be available.