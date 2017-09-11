Mobile Medical Unit Deployed To Help Hurricane Victims

In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, the students and staff in the Port Washington School District are doing their part to help. The district had similar sentiments in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, and raised $250,000 to build a Mobile Medical Unit (MMU). Since then, it’s been serving children and families in crisis across the country. The MMU is unique too, because it includes a mental health component, which is critical for those who’ve been traumatized in the wake of natural disasters.

The district has confirmed that their MMU will be deployed to assist in the long-term help with Hurricane Harvey victims. In partnership with the Port Washington School District Parents Council and PTAs/HSAs, the district is organizing a fundraising relief effort to support getting much-needed supplies for the MMU. Financial donations will be accepted as well.

Each school in the Port Washington School District will be accepting monetary donations fom families, students and staff until Sept. 20. All proceeds will be sent to the Children’s Health Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization. Checks should be made payable to the Children’s Health Fund with a note in the memo indicating “Port Washington School District.” Online donations will not be earmarked specifically for the District relief effort. The Children’s Health Fund has assured that the District’s donations will be applied directly to the MMU funded by the District and community.