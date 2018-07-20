Miriam Konig

Miriam Konig (nee Chestney), of Port Washington, died on July 5. Miriam was a volunteer for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and the JDRF Thrift Shop in Port Washington for 30 years, raising one million dollars for the JDRF during her tenure. She was predeceased by her husband William. Miriam is survived by her children Susan (Martin), Janis, and William (Donna), her sister Doris (Edward), and her grandchildren Griffin, Vivienne, and Justine. Interment was private. Donations in her memory to www.JDRF.org will be greatly appreciated.

