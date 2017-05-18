Mindy Germain Awarded State’s Highest Honor

Involved and immersed in the Port Washington community, resident Mindy Germain has received the highly coveted New York State Woman of Distinction Award. Germain and family members traveled to Albany on May 9 to receive this “SHEroe” award with 60 New York women.



Germain heads the Residents For A More Beautiful Port Washington, an organization which influenced her early in her life on the peninsula. “When I moved to Port Washington and saw Residents For A More Beautiful Port Washington cleaning our parks, planning Bay Walk and involved with a Peninsula Wide visioning, I remember thinking ‘I want to be part of that.’ I had no idea in what way or capacity. Now as I celebrate my 10 year anniversary as executive director, this award solidifies my link on this incredible chain,” she said.

“Ms. Germain’s passion for protecting the environment and serving others have helped transform the Port Washington community for the better,” said Senator Elaine Phillips. “She has also collaborated with the Port Washington School District to help thousands of students learn about the importance of protecting our environment and ecosystem.”

“Another cornerstone project I have been honored to work on is our Environmental Leadership program in Port Washington Schools,” said Germain. The program “has yielded 700 active students in making a difference in our community.”

Germain is one of three water commissioners in Port Washington. As a Port Washington Water District commissioner, she has worked to enhance conservation efforts, increase public transparency and save taxpayer dollars through collaboration with other providers. “She has led the Western Nassau County Aquifer Committee and played a key role in delivering the first comprehensive groundwater study for Long Island in decades,” said Phillips. “The study will provide local municipalities with modern data to help prevent contamination and address threats to Long Island’s drinking water.”

A graduate of Syracuse University, Germain is an active member of the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce, the Long Island Water Conference and the Nassau-Suffolk Water Commissioners Association.

In recognition of her many community contributions, Germain has been named a Woman of Distinction by the Nassau County Legislature, is a member of the Town of North Hempstead’s Women’s Roll of Honor and was honored by the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce for outstanding service to the Port Washington business community.

Germain and her husband, Victor, reside in Port Washington and are the proud parents of three children: Sophie, Gabriel and Harry. Upon receiving this award, Germain remarked, “My experience at the capitol was surreal in the most humbling way. As a woman, professional and mom, sometimes there are so many balls in the air that you wonder, am I doing an okay job? Did I go to too many meetings when the kids were young? When I received this award and saw my proud children in the Senate chambers, I felt complete.”Germain Awarded State’s Highest Honor

by Elizabeth Johnson

ejohnson@antonmediagroup.com

